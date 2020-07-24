Gov. Ricketts speaks about legislature priorities, mask mandates

Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, May 1, 2020. Expanded testing for COVID-19 will start on Monday in Omaha and Grand Island. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Gov. Pete Ricketts held a press conference after addressing the 106th Nebraska Legislature Friday morning.

Ricketts said in his opening statement that he talked in front of the legislature to express his gratitude for their work and sacrifices during the pandemic.

“I know it’s difficult given the environment, what’s going on with the virus, wearing masks and having them barriers….it makes a challenging job more challenging.” Ricketts said.

Ricketts also pushed the legislature to work together during the remaining 13 days of the session to work on property tax relief, incentive bills and the NExT Project.

“We got to work together to find that common ground….and get it all rolled together…and to my desk.”

Ricketts touched on his opinion on masks, saying while he believes masks are a tool to slow the spread of the virus, mandating masks aren’t necessary and prefers other methods.

“I think a better approach is doing education, and helping people understand the importance of wearing a mask….I think the better path is getting people to understand why they’re doing it and doing it voluntarily.”

Ricketts concluded his presser reminding people to focus on slowing the spread of COVID by washing their hands and to avoid bars and restaurants that seem crowded and to wear masks.