Dakota County moving to phase 3 for reopening, DMV restrictions ending August

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Dakota County, along with three others in Nebraska will be easing restrictions on businesses and activities July 6.

Dakota, Hall, Hamilton, and Merrick counties will be moving from Phase 2 to Phase 3 of reopening, which will put all of Nebraska’s counties in Phase 3.

For more information about the Phase 3 directed health measures (DHMs), click here.

The content of the Phase 3 DHMs was also recently announced. An effective date has not been set for Phase 4, but it is being provided so counties will know what to expect as the state continues to move forward.

For an outline of Phase 4 DHMs click here. For updated guidelines associated with the next steps click here.

The Department of Health and Human Services has opened a statewide COVID-19 information line to help answer general questions and to share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them information. The information line can be called at 402-552-6645, for a toll-free option call 833-998-2275. Hours of operation for the information line are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT, seven days a week.

Nebraskans will also see restrictions loosened for DMV related operations.

Nebraskans who have an expired drivers license, vehicle registration, need a title, a new state I.D., etc. will have until August 31 to get updated licenses, registration, etc.

The Nebraska DMV is still urging Nebraskans to fill out the information online to prevent crowds at the DMV facilities.

The DHM for Nebraskans 72-years old or older will not be affected by this order. Those 72 and with expired licenses, registration, etc. will still be valid one full year following the expiration date.

History Nebraska also announced that all their facilities will be reopening across the state starting on July 7.

Nebraska historians associated with History Nebraska are also asking for items representing the pandemic.

History Nebraska has already collected items like:

Graduation banners for graduates who didn’t get to celebrate.

Journals from people throughout the pandemic.

Rolls of toilet paper.

Art.

Protest related items. Signs, posters, artwork, journals



History Nebraska is looking for more items to represent the time during the COVID-19 pandemic. For those interested in donating an item or items, click here.