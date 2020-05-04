Closings
WATCH: Gov. Ricketts holds Monday COVID-19 press conference

Nebraska News

by: Kate Lundahl

Posted: / Updated:

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a press briefing in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Nebraska approved an $83.6 million emergency relief package Wednesday to help public health officials respond to new coronavirus as the number of cases continued to rise and Gov. Pete Ricketts expanded the list of counties where restaurants and bars will be forced to close their dining areas. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts held his daily COVID-19 press conference to provide an update on the virus in Nebraska.

Watch a replay of the conference below or here.

