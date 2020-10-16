Gov. Ricketts reinstates certain restrictions as hospitalization, cases increase in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – UPDATE: Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts said he is reinstating certain restrictions to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Ricketts said a press conference Friday that the state has seen an increase of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 alongside an increase in cases. He said that there were 323 active hospitalizations as of Thursday night, 40% more than the peak hospitalizations in May.

To help slow the spread and keep hospitalizations down, Ricketts focused on three changes going forward. The first change was to make changes to the Directed Health Measures effective October 21. Some of these changes include reducing bar and restaurant capacities to 50% and not letting customers to move from their table unless meeting using the restroom or participating a a game or other such activity. In addition, tables will be limited to 8 per table. Wedding and funerals will also have a limit of 8 per table.

At hospitals performing elective surgeries, Ricketts said 10% of staff and ICU beds must be preserved for any possible hospitalizations.

Ricketts said he is also directing $40 million from the federal CARES Act to help with hospital staffing. Hospitals can use the money to hire more staff or utilize it for overtime.

The third and final change going forward is a campaign to remind residents to avoid three Cs: crowded spaces, confined spaces, and close contact. He said that people are getting each other sick by doing one of the three things.

Ricketts reminds residents to continue wear a mask, wash your hands, and social distance.

Watch a replay of the press conference below.