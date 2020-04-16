WATCH: Gov. Ricketts gives Thursday COVID-19 response update

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a press briefing in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Nebraska approved an $83.6 million emergency relief package Wednesday to help public health officials respond to new coronavirus as the number of cases continued to rise and Gov. Pete Ricketts expanded the list of counties where restaurants and bars will be forced to close their dining areas. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts held his daily COVID-19 press conference Thursday.

Watch a replay of the conference

As of this writing, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 952 positive COVID-19 cases in the state.

DHHS has also confirmed 21 virus-related deaths in the state. Nebraska health officials are not tracking recoveries.

