LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts held his daily COVID-19 press conference Thursday.
Watch a replay of the conference above or here.
As of this writing, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 952 positive COVID-19 cases in the state.
DHHS has also confirmed 21 virus-related deaths in the state. Nebraska health officials are not tracking recoveries.
Latest Coronavirus Stories
- Grand Island area now has most coronavirus cases in Nebraska
- Granny’s Stitches makes masks for Siouxland community
- LIVE NOW: US jobless claims top 22 million as Trump reveals economic recovery plan
- Governor Noem holds press conference with latest COVID-19 details
- WATCH: Gov. Ricketts gives Thursday COVID-19 response update