WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ricketts to give daily COVID-19 response update

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts will be holding his daily COVID-19 press conference Tuesday to provide an update on the state’s response to the pandemic.
The conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Watch for a livestream above or here.
