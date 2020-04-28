WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ricketts to give daily COVID-19 response update

Nebraska News

by: Kate Lundahl

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts will be holding his daily COVID-19 press conference Tuesday to provide an update on the state’s response to the pandemic.

The conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Watch for a livestream above or here.

