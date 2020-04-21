WATCH: Ricketts announces launch of TestNebraska website

by: Kate Lundahl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts announced the launch of TestNebraska.com during his daily COVID-19 press conference Tuesday.

TestNebraska is a new initiative in partnership with state leaders and private corporations aimed at dramatically increasing the rate of COVID-19 testing in Nebraska.

The initiative seeks to give Nebraskans better access to testing to help stem the spread of COVID-19 to get the state back to normal as quickly as possible.

The website allows Nebraskans to assess their current risk for COVID-19 infection, get access to testing and help track the spread of the virus.

Nebraskans can fill out an assessment to determine if they are eligible for testing here.

Updated COVID-19 date for Nebraska can be found on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website.

