Ricketts: Elective surgeries to be allowed May 4 in select hospitals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts said a new statewide Directed Health Measure (DHM) will be declared May 4 allowing elective surgeries to resume in select hospitals.
The governor made the announcement in his daily COVID-19 press conference Monday.
Watch a replay of the conference above.
Ricketts said the DHM will be effective statewide but hospitals will have to meet specific criteria to be able to perform elective surgeries at that time.
The May 4 DHM will also allow dentists, eye doctors and veterinarians to resume practices.
Ricketts said Nebraska hospitals are currently operating below capacity making the proposed DHM possible.
If a surge in cases were to impact hospitals after the DHM takes effect, it will be rolled back and the rules against elective surgeries will be reinstated, Ricketts said.
Starting May 4, hospitals that meet the following criteria will be able to perform elective surgeries, Ricketts said.
- 30% of hospital beds must be open
- 30% of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds must be open
- 30% of ventilators must be available
- 2 weeks of appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) must be available at the site
