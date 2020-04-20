Ricketts: Elective surgeries to be allowed May 4 in select hospitals

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a press briefing in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Nebraska approved an $83.6 million emergency relief package Wednesday to help public health officials respond to new coronavirus as the number of cases continued to rise and Gov. Pete Ricketts expanded the list of counties where restaurants and bars will be forced to close their dining areas. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts said a new statewide Directed Health Measure (DHM) will be declared May 4 allowing elective surgeries to resume in select hospitals.

The governor made the announcement in his daily COVID-19 press conference Monday.

Watch a replay of the conference above.

Ricketts said the DHM will be effective statewide but hospitals will have to meet specific criteria to be able to perform elective surgeries at that time.

The May 4 DHM will also allow dentists, eye doctors and veterinarians to resume practices.

Ricketts said Nebraska hospitals are currently operating below capacity making the proposed DHM possible.

If a surge in cases were to impact hospitals after the DHM takes effect, it will be rolled back and the rules against elective surgeries will be reinstated, Ricketts said.

Starting May 4, hospitals that meet the following criteria will be able to perform elective surgeries, Ricketts said.

30% of hospital beds must be open

30% of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds must be open

30% of ventilators must be available

2 weeks of appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) must be available at the site

Latest Coronavirus Stories