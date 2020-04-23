LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts held his daily COVID-19 press conference Thursday to provide an update on the virus in Nebraska.
Watch a replay of the conference above or here.
Latest Coronavirus Stories
- Winnebago confirms first known case of COVID-19
- Actor Ashton Kutcher helped set up Iowa’s coronavirus testing deal
- Tyson Fresh Meats in Dakota City releases safety measures
- WATCH: Gov. Ricketts gives Thursday COVID-19 progress report
- Dakota County COVID-19 cases more than double, total surges to 246