WATCH: Gov. Ricketts gives Thursday COVID-19 progress report

Nebraska News

by: Kate Lundahl

Posted: / Updated:

Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference about the coronavirus outbreak in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts held his daily COVID-19 press conference Thursday to provide an update on the virus in Nebraska.

Watch a replay of the conference above or here.

Latest Coronavirus Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories