$85 million in grants to help Nebraska groups respond to COVID-19 pandemic

Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, May 1, 2020. Expanded testing for COVID-19 will start on Monday in Omaha and Grand Island. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska is offering $85 million in grants to help charitable organizations and care providers respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initially announced on May 27, Rickets announced the DHHS Community CARES program had $85 million as part of the federal funds Nebraska received as part of the CARES Act. The DHHS Community CARES program will distribute the funds through three sets of grants.

At Thursday’s press conference, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services CEO Dannette R. Smith explained how $85 million would be distributed throughout the state through three sets of grants.

The first set is Stabilization Grant For Charitable Organizations And Licensed Providers. Nebraska-based charitable organizations and certain providers of social services or health services that have sustained a loss of income or revenue or an increase of expenses since March 13, 2020, are eligible to apply. A total of $40 million is allocated for theses grants with a max of $12,000 available to organizations

Applications for these grants can be done between June 29 and July 1. Charitable organizations and providers can use the grants as working capital to pay for operational expenses, with the purpose of helping sustain operations and continue to serve Nebraskans.

Communities that need help responding to and recovering from the impacts of COVID-19 can apply for Response & Recovery Grant for Charitable Organizations and Providers. With $43 million set aside for these grants, organizations and certain providers can use the grant to help children, families and communities impacted by the pandemic. Applications for this grant can be filed between July 1 and July 8.

The last set of grants available is $2 million for the Healthy Places Grant for Child Care Providers and Centers of Worship. Through this grant, child care providers and centers of worship can use the funds to buy personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Applications can be filled out between July 6 and July 12. Depending on the type of organization, groups can get $250 or $500 as a one-time payment.

For more information on the grants, call 833-220-0018.

