LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Gov. Ricketts held a press conference on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

The purpose of the press conference was to discuss the security of the fall election and provide an update on Medicaid expansion in Nebraska.

The governor was joined by Secretary of State Robert Evnen, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) CEO Dannette R. Smith, and DHHS Interim Director of Medicaid and Long-Term Care Jeremy Brunssen.

Watch the press conference above.