Ricketts: Nebraska receives Remdesivir shipment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that Nebraska has received its first shipment of the antiviral drug Remdesivir.

Ricketts said Nebraska has received 400 vials of the drug.

Remdesivir was developed by Gilead Sciences and is meant for the treatment of severe cases of COVID-19, such as those on ventilators, Ricketts said.

The governor said Dr. Gary Anthone is developing a team to distribute the medication to appropriate health care systems across Nebraska.

Dr. Anthone said guidelines are being developed for how the drug will be used, and what stage of illness it will be most effective in. He said the Remdesivir will likely be used on COVID-19 patients in Nebraska.

The arrival of the drug in the state comes one day after Iowa received its own shipment of 400 vials.

Preliminary results from a government-sponsored study showed that the drug shortened the time to recovery by 31%, or about four days on average, for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The drug has not been tested on people with milder illness, and currently is given through an IV in a hospital.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Gov. Ricketts also clarified restrictions on bars.

They will be allowed to operate without patrons by providing carryout, delivery, and curbside pickup services while patrons will not be allowed inside.

Bars with food licenses are allowed to open at half capacity for dine-in customers, as allowed by directed health measures in local public health departments, Ricketts said.

