WATCH: Gov. Ricketts provides May 26 COVID-19 update

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts held his daily COVID-19 press conference to update Nebraskans on the state’s response to the pandemic.

Ricketts announced he signed an executive order extending the expiration date on driver licenses for those 72 and older. The order will extend licenses set to expire between March 1 and Dec. 31 2020 to one year beyond their previously set expiration date.

Ricketts said the order is meant to protect seniors from waiting in line as pent up demand could fill DMVs and be a possible point of exposure to COVID-19.

Nebraska DMV Director Rhonda Lamb spoke during the conference about steps the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is taking to keep people moving.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Humans Services (DHHS) announced 221 more cases of the coronavirus and no additional virus-related deaths on Monday evening.

