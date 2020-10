LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – On Monday at 10:00 a.m., Gov. Pete Ricketts is holding a press conference to give updates on state-created grant programs.

The grant programs have been used to help Nebraska during the pandemic, and the governor will be joined by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) CEO Dannette R. Smith, DHHS Director of Behavioral Health Sheri Dawson, and Chloe Zabel.

Watch the press conference above.