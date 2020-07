Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference about the coronavirus outbreak in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will be holding a press conference Friday morning to discuss the steps schools are taking to reopen this fall.

Ricketts will be joined by Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt.

Watch a replay of the press conference below.