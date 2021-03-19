Nebraska moving to next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations in Nebraska will go into effect Monday.

As more vaccine doses are becoming available in Nebraska, the state is moving to Phase 2A. In this phase, the general population of Nebraskans 50 years old and older will be eligible for a vaccine.

Nebraskans in 50 years old and older are urged to register for a vaccine on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine registration portal. Those eligible will be contacted with further instructions on how to schedule your vaccination.

If you need assistance filling out the registration, you can call the hotline at 833-998-2275.

The next phase, 2B, will open to the general population aged 16-49 years old.

Watch a replay of the press conference below.

Ricketts will also be holding a press conference Monday morning.