Nebraska to keep focus on older people in next vaccine phase

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials will keep their focus on vaccinating older residents during the next phase of the state’s coronavirus response, which could begin in some regions by the end of the month.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said at a Wednesday press conference that the state has directed local health districts to give 90% of their available doses to residents between the ages of 50 and 64 during the upcoming vaccination phase.

The remaining 10% will be set aside for people of all ages with existing health conditions.

Ricketts says doctors working with local public health directors will determine who qualifies.

