Gov. Ricketts announces most of the state to enter next reopening phase next week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts discussed plans for lessening restrictions in most of the state next week.

Starting June 22, sporting events will no longer be limited to household members statewide. Depending on whether the event is indoor or outdoor, fans can attend indoor events at 50% occupancy and outdoor events at 75% occupancy. Contact sports can also begin practices and games on July 1.

Another statewide change is that all restrictions on elective surgeries will be removed starting on June 22.

Aside from four counties, Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, and Dakota County, the rest of the state will be entering Phase 3 of Directed Health Measures.

Those new DHMs will allow for bars and restaurants to allow dine in at 100% occupancy, but with a max of 8 per table. Food can also be served at bar seating. Self-serve buffets and salad bars are prohibited, but staff can serve food. In addition, patrons must remain seated unless placing an order, using the restroom or playing games such as pool and darts.

Childcare facilities will limit the number of children per room while also maintaining state regulations.

Gatherings are also going to be opened up. Indoor gatherings will be limited to 50% occupancy, while outdoor gatherings will open up to 75%. Both indoor and outdoor facilities may not exceed 10,000 people. Groups should be no larger than 8 people and maintain 6 feet of space from other groups. Street dances, beer gardens and other such outdoor gatherings are still prohibited. Parades are as well unless participants remain in their vehicles.

Gyms, fitness centers, health clubs and health spas will be allowed to have 75% of their max occupancy.

Salons, barbershops, massage parlors, and tattoo parlor will also open up to 75% occupancy. Workers and patrons will still be required to wear a mask at all times unless work is being done on faces.

Weddings and funeral reception venues can have a max of 8 people per party. Food must be served directly to people, and dances and other socializing is allowed.

Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt also added that schools are expected to open fully in the fall. Schools should be use time until the start to plan protocols. He also said the website launchne.com will provide guidance for schools.

For Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, and Dakota Counties, they will move into phase 2 of the DHMs.

