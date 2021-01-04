WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ricketts holds COVID-19 press conference

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Gov. Ricketts is holding a press conference to provide an update on Nebraska’s COVID-19 response at 10:00 a.m. on Monday.

Watch the press conference above.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories