Nebraska outlines next groups eligible for virus vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials say meatpacking plant workers, prison staffers, and teachers will be among the first to be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine after health care workers and people who work in long-term care facilities get it.

Nebraska is expected to receive its first shipment of 15,600 doses next week from the drug maker Pfizer, assuming that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccine.

Angie Ling, incident commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, says once the needs of hospitals and the care facilities are met, the state will expand who is eligible.