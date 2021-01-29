Nebraska officials updates on COVID-19 vaccination distribution

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts continues to urge caution against the coronavirus as they move into a new phase of DHMs and continue with vaccine dstributions.

At a Friday press conference, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state is moving in the right direction. Ricketts also said that if the downward trend of COVID-19 cases continues Saturday, aside from two counties, the state will move into the green phase of Directed Health Measures. In the green phase, gatherings and extracurricular activities open to 100% occupancy. Similar to the blue phase, there are also no restrictions for bars, restaurants, churches, receptions, fitness centers, schools, or salons.

Ricketts still urged to take the proper steps of slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

“Even though we are in that phase, we still need people to wear masks when they’re out in public, wash their hands, stay home if you got that cough or that fever. those are the things we’re going to need to continue to do. Even being in this green and with our hospitalizations going down, this is still not the place our hospitalizations were in September [2020],” Ricketts said.

Ricketts also announced that there were 54,00 people registered after the soft launch of a vaccination registration website.

The new registration website comes as the state is also moving to the next phase of vaccine distribution. The state is moving to phase 1B of their vaccine rollout, which focuses on vaccinating those 65 and older as well as those with certain high-risk medical conditions.

Angela Ling with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said next week, there will be 11,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 15,500 of the Moderna vaccine. She added in the next few weeks, they will receive a 16% increase of vaccines.

Watch a replay of the press conference below.