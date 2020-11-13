Watch: Gov. Rickets updates on Nebraska coronavirus response

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a press briefing in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Nebraska approved an $83.6 million emergency relief package Wednesday to help public health officials respond to new coronavirus as the number of cases continued to rise and Gov. Pete Ricketts expanded the list of counties where restaurants and bars will be forced to close their dining areas. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts held a press conference Friday morning to provide updates on the work the state is doing to slow the spread of coronavirus and protect hospitals.

Watch a replay of the press conference below.