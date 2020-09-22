Watch: Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaims Hunting and Fishing Day in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – On Tuesday at 2:45 p.m., Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaimed September 26 as Hunting and Fishing Day in Nebraska.
Gov. Ricketts signed a proclamation at the State Capitol while he was joined by representatives of the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, Nebraska Sportsmen’s Foundation, youth hunting program mentors, participants, and graduates.
To view this proclamation, watch it above.
