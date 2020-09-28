Gov. Ricketts stresses importance of following COVID-19 safety guidelines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Gov. Ricketts stressed the importance of following safety guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic Monday morning.

These comments came at a press conference honoring the 2020 Governor’s Wellness Awards.

Ricketts noted that last week, the state nearly reached the peak of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus with 231 compared to the peak in May. He said the state saw Nebraska saw 232 active hospitalizations for COVID-19 on May 27. As of Sunday, Nebraska saw 224 active hospitalizations, nearing the peak number in May.

“Over the course of the last week or so, we have seen an increase in hospitalizations. In fact, as of yesterday, there were 224 hospitalizations, which is very close to our peak on May 27 which was 232 hospitalizations. In fact, I think we hit 231 on Friday,” said Ricketts.

He said the hospitalizations are a reminder that the virus is still in the community, adding that people should follow the social distancing guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Those include:

Maintaining six feet of distance between one another

Wearing a mask when in an enclosed space

Washing hands often

Avoiding crowded places likes bars and restaurants

He highlighted the need to follow the guidelines by offering anecdotes of how the disease has spread.

The governor then spoke about the Governor’s Wellness Award and the importance of physical and mental well-being. Fourteen Nebraska organizations were honored for offering worksite wellness programs.

