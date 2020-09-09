Gov. Ricketts: Most of Nebraska to move to phase 4 of reopening

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – On Wednesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted a press conference with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, State Fire Marshal Agency, and Nebraska Forest Service.

The purpose of the press conference is to announce the state’s new Incident Management Team.

Ricketts explained that this new team will be used when local officials reach out to the state for help with disasters. The Incident Management Team will step in, take over the situation, and use the state’s resources.

Ricketts and another official stressed that the Incident Management Team can only take over a situation when it’s requested by local authorities.

The governor also spoke about the coronavirus in Nebraska. He said most of the state will enter phase 4 of reopening on September 14. This means outdoor venues can return to 100% capacity while indoor venues can hold 75% capacity. Events meant for large groups of people (500 or more people) will still need to be approved by local health officials.

