WATCH LIVE: Funeral of Cpl. Daegan Page, the Omaha Marine killed in Afghanistan

OMAHA, Neb. (AP/KETV) — A 23-year-old Marine from Omaha who was among 13 U.S. service members killed in the suicide bombing attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan will be buried Friday.

Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page served in the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment based at Camp Pendleton, California.

Page’s funeral begins at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Omaha. With limited seating available at the church, the Page family asked ABC-affiliate KETV to provide live coverage of the service.

Coverage of Page’s funeral starts at 9:45 a.m. Watch it above.

Page was raised in Red Oak, Iowa, and in the Omaha area and joined the Marines after graduating from Millard South High School.