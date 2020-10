LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Gov. Pete Ricketts held a press conference on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

At the press conference, Gov. Ricketts proclaimed October as “Center of Operational Excellence Month” in Nebraska.

Gov. Ricketts will be joined by DAS Director Jason Jackson, Department of Health and Human Services CEO Dannette Smith, Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, and Center of Operational Excellence Director Matthew Singh.

To view the press conference, watch above.