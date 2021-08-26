Gov. Ricketts declares hospital staffing emergency as COVID-19 cases rise

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts held a press conference to discuss Nebraska’s hospital staffing.

During the briefing, Ricketts declared a hospital staffing emergency in the state of Nebraska, which will begin August 30. The new measure will limit elective surgeries in D and E classes, delaying these types of surgeries for 4 to 12 weeks or more.

The measure will also authorize hiring retired nurses, waiving statutes mandating supervisor limits, and some licensing requirements.

Despite the new measure, Ricketts said he is still against mask and vaccine mandates, especially for children, saying they are the least at risk and schools should work with parents. However, he does encourage Nebraskans to get vaccinated.

“Our best tool against the virus is getting a vaccine. The vaccines work folks,” Ricketts said.

Ricketts said Nebraska faces a nurse shortage and said that helped go into the decision to recruit nurses by advertising vaccinations are not required.

Ricketts didn’t say whether the state would bring back a COVID-19 dashboard, but said COVID-19 data does get published weekly.