Watch: Gov. Ricketts holds press conference to discuss program for Nebraska products

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – On Monday at 10:00 a.m., Governor Pete Ricketts hosted a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA).

The purpose of the conference was to announce a new program branding high-quality agricultural products and equipment grown and made in Nebraska.

Gov. Ricketts said the “Nebraska Straight from the Good Life” program will help promote Nebraska products and stressed the importance of exporting goods from the state. He noted that Nebraska is the #1 beef import to Vietnam, Israel, and the European Union.

NDA Director Steve Wellman said they have over 30 companies that are participating in the program, but they welcome more companies to reach out. For more information on the program, visit this website.

