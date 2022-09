LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced an initiative to expand reliable and high-speed internet across the state.



Members of “Connect Nebraska,” a group meant to optimize state and federal funds to expand broadband, were also at the event making remarks about how to enhance the state’s broadband infrastructure.



Ricketts was joined by Nebraska Public Service Commission Chair Dan Watermeier and Patrick Redmond, the State Broadband Coordinator.