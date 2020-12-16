Gov. Ricketts gives update on vaccine plan, process

OMAHA, Neb. (AP/KCAU) — Gov. Ricketts held a press conference Wednesday morning to provide an update on Nebraska’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ricketts spoke about the vaccine timeline and upcoming holidays.

More than 100 Nebraska hospitals and health facilities are expected to receive a new coronavirus vaccine next week, but the state won’t be getting as many overall doses as initially projected this month because of shipping delays.

“We’re very excited that this program has started. We’re looking forward to getting more vaccines in the future. Obviously, the Moderna product is going to be in front of the FDA tomorrow, if that gets approved, that could get approved as early as Friday, and then we would have that for the Moderna allocation for next week,” said Gov. Ricketts.

Officials say the state will get 32,400 doses of the vaccine from Moderna, assuming that the company’s drug wins federal approval on Thursday.

Those doses will go to 112 Nebraska hospitals, health centers and health departments, including many in rural areas.

The first 15,600 doses from drug manufacturer Pfizer arrived in Nebraska this week. A second Pfizer shipment set for next week has been postponed.

As of 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Gov. Ricketts said 1,746 Nebraskans have been vaccinated as they prioritize frontline healthcare workers. Emergency room staff, critical care physicians and nurses, and people who handle infectious diseases are considered prioritized.