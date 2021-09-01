Gov. Ricketts announces establishment of transfer center for hospitals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts held a press conference Wednesday to discuss work by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHSS) to support hospital operations and staffing.

During the conference, Gov. Ricketts gave an update o the state’s hospital systems. Currently, there are more than 340 active hospitalizations due to COVID-19 but there are even more patients receiving hospital care not related to the coronavirus.

As a result, Nebraska is partnering with Nomi Health, the same company that ran the state’s Test Nebraska program, to establish a transfer center for all Nebraska hospitals.

“The transfer center is composed of nurses and will be available for hospitals to call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This will allow the nurse or provider at the sending hospital to continue to care for the patient while the transfer center can call larger hospitals to find them an appropriate bed,” Ricketts said.

Ricketts continues to encourage folks to get the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, 53 percent of Nebraskans are fully vaccinated.

Last week, Ricketts declared a hospital staffing emergency in the state of Nebraska, which began August 30. The new measure will limit elective surgeries in D and E classes, delaying these types of surgeries for 4 to 12 weeks or more.

The measure also authorizes hiring retired nurses, waiving statutes mandating supervisor limits, and some licensing requirements.

You can watch the full press conference below.