WATCH: Gov. Ricketts addresses pandemic efforts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – On Monday at 2:00 p.m., Gov. Pete Ricketts held a press conference.

The purpose of the press conference was to discuss the changes made by managed care organizations in an effort to help Nebraskans with the pandemic.

Along with Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services leaders, the governor also spoke about the Nebraska Accommodation Project (NAP), which is providing temporary housing to teachers to decrease the risk of the virus traveling between households and schools.

A representative with Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services said the hotel owners are coming forward and offering rooms at low rates, allowing NAP to spend most of its budget on medical care for program participants.

“So if the price-point for NAP has been ridiculously low compared to how much good we’ve actually done. If you just want to throw some ballpark numbers around, for every one person that we keep safe and sound in a hotel, we’re sparing ten infections,” said Zidarta Winfrey, the Hospital Preparedness Program coordinator.

The governor also made remarks about a coronavirus vaccine and addressed the question of a vaccine mandate, stating there won’t be a mandate.

You can find more information on the Nebraska Accommodation Project and how to apply by visiting here.

Latest Stories