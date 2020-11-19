Warrant issued in 2013 gang-related shooting death in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say a suspect in a 2013 killing is awaiting extradition from a jail in Arizona to face charges in Nebraska.
Twenty-five-year-old Bernard Turner Jr. is charged in a first-degree warrant in the death of his onetime friend, 19-year-old Julius Vaughn, who was found dead inside a car in south Omaha in October 2013.
Vaughn and Turner were members of a street gang in Omaha. Detective Dave Schneider, who leads the department’s cold-case unit, declined Tuesday to comment on what led to the arrest, or a possible motive in the shooting.
Turner currently is in the Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix awaiting extradition.
