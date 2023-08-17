OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — A Walthill, Nebraska man was sentenced after sexually assaulting a woman in her sleep.

On August 15, Kason Cline, 22, of Walthill, Nebraska was sentenced for one count of sexual abuse of an incapable victim., according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Authorities began looking into the case in July of 2022 when the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services received a call from a hospital in Winnebago about a victim wanting to report a sexual assault, the release said.

The victim told authorities she had been drinking with Cline on the Omaha Nation Indian Reservation when she passed out and fell asleep. When she woke up, Cline was sexually assaulting her.

A search warrant was executed at Cline’s residence to recover any possible evidence. When Cline was interviewed, he ultimately admitted to the sexual assault, the release said.

Cline was sentenced to 54 months in prison and will serve 5 years in supervised release.