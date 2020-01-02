Wahoo man arrested on 10 child pornography charges

by: Reilly Mahon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – A Nebraska man arrested on child pornography charges in Lincoln on New Year’s Eve.

William Sloup, 41, of Wahoo, was arrested on ten charges of distribution of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct on Tuesday afternoon.

Each of the charges is a Class 1D Felony, that carries the maximum sentence of fifty years in prison.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Sloup’s arrest follows an investigation that began with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The investigators allegedly discovered several sexually explicit images involving children on Sloup’s phone.

The Nebraska State Patrol Technical Crimes Division investigators are working with the Wahoo Police Department and Saunders County Sheriff’s Office on this investigation.

Sloup is booked in Saunders County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

