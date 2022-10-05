LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance is encouraging Nebraskans to vote for the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”

Bracket courtesy of the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance

According to a release from the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance, the tournament allows manufacturers to compete for the title of Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska and the finalists have been narrowed down to two manufacturers.

Nebraskans can vote on either the Pivot Walker by Chief Fabrication in Grand Island or the New York City Transit Authority R211 Railcar by Kawasaki in Lincoln.

Voting is open until October 9; each contestant has submitted a photo and a description for voters to utilize when making their decision. The release specified that only one vote per person is allowed.

The champion will be announced at the Nebraska Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vasta on October 11.

During the summit, 16 products that were featured earlier in the tournament will be on display.