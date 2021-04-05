Voters in Omaha to head to polls for city primary election

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, accompanied by her children Elizabeth Leddy and Dr. Andrew Stothert, speaks during a press conference, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Stothert made her first public appearance Tuesday and confirmed that she’ll return to work and seek re-election after her husband, a prominent local surgeon, died earlier this month from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. (Lily Smith/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Voters in Omaha will head to the polls on Tuesday for city primary elections that will whittle down the field of those in the mayoral race.

Five candidates are vying for the post of mayor, while 29 candidates are seeking City Council seats.

The top two candidates in each primary race advance to the May 11 general election.

Among those seeking the top spot of mayor is incumbent Jean Stothert, a Republican seeking her third term in office who leads the field in fundraising, with more than $380,000 cash on hand.

Democratic challengers include Jasmine Harris, RJ Neary, Kimara Snipes, and Mark Gudgel.