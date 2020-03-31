Virus forcing cancellation of Nebraska university graduation ceremonies

A road sign over Interstate 80 in Omaha, Neb., directs motorists to contact 511 for Covid-19 quarantine guidance, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Travelers coming back to Nebraska from out of state are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. This includes snowbirds returning to Nebraska after having spent the winter in places like Arizona, Florida, or Texas, or those visiting secondary residences within Nebraska. However, the guidance to self-quarantine does not apply to commuters or workers in the transportation industry. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced cancellation of May graduation ceremonies at the state’s four University of Nebraska system campuses.

Officials say the Lincoln campus intends to hold an online event, and the May graduates have been invited to attend August, December, May 2021 ceremonies or other future commencement.

University of Nebraska at Omaha graduates will be recognized through an online streaming commencement on May 8.

The Kearney campus plans to combine commencements for spring and summer graduates on July 31.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha plans to hold virtual ceremonies May 7 and 9.