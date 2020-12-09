Victim of Nebraska house explosion sought order against grandson

Nebraska News

by: MARGERY A. BECK Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Police officers stand at the scene of a deadly explosion that leveled a home in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Source: KETV

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Court records show a woman killed in an Omaha, Nebraska, house explosion had filed a protection order against her 28-year-old grandson a day before the explosion, saying she feared the man would harm her and “start my house on fire.”

Omaha fire officials identified two people killed in the Tuesday morning blast as 73-year-old Theresa Toledo and 45-year-old Angela Miller.

Officials said two others, 72-year-old Larry Rodriguez and 28-year-old Alexander Toledo, were critically injured in the blast.

Officials have not said what caused the blast.

Documents filed in Douglas County Court on Monday by Theresa Toledo asked a judge to order Alexander Toledo out of the home.

A judge granted the domestic abuse protection order that same day.

  • An Omaha firefighter sprays water on fire after an explosion leveled a home in a south-central Omaha neighborhood on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Omaha, Neb., damaging nearby homes and leading to at least one person being injured. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
  • Omaha firefighters battle a fire after an explosion leveled a home in a south-central Omaha neighborhood on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Omaha, Neb., damaging nearby homes and leading to at least one person being injured. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
  • A fire burns what is left after an explosion leveled a home in a south-central Omaha neighborhood on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Omaha, Neb., damaging nearby homes and leading to at least one person being injured. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
  • Bystanders hold onto a dog as a firefighter prepares to treat it after an explosion leveled a home in a south-central Omaha neighborhood on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Omaha, Neb., damaging nearby homes and leading to at least one person being injured. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
  • A hole is seen in a neighboring house after an explosion leveled a home in a south-central Omaha neighborhood on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Omaha, Neb., damaging nearby homes and leading to at least one person being injured. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
  • Omaha firefighters spray water on a fire after an explosion leveled a home on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
  • Firefighters work the scene of a deadly explosion that leveled a home in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
  • Firefighters work the scene of a deadly explosion that leveled a home in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
  • Firefighters work the scene of a deadly explosion that leveled a home in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
  • Firefighters and investigators work the scene of a deadly explosion that leveled a home in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
  • Police officers stand at the scene of a deadly explosion that leveled a home in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss