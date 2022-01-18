LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fortenberry said on his congressional website that he had a “moderate case” and will recuperate at home. He says he tested positive despite being vaccinated and taking precautions to avoid getting infected.

Fortenberry represents the 1st Congressional District in eastern Nebraska, including the cities of Lincoln, Columbus, Fremont, Norfolk and part of Sarpy County.

Fortenberry is running for re-election while facing criminal allegations that he lied to federal authorities who were investigating an illegal contribution to his campaign. He has pleaded not guilty.

On Sunday, Nebraska state Sen. Mike Flood, of Norfolk, announced that he will challenge Fortenberry in the Republican primary.