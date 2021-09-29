US Marshals say 4-month anti-gang effort led to 231 arrests

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service says a four-month police operation targeting gang activity in Omaha and surrounding communities led to more than 230 arrests and the seizure of dozens of guns and more than $800,000 worth of illegal narcotics.

The service said in a news release Tuesday that Operation Triple Beam/Operation K.O. was conducted from May through August and was led by the U.S.

Marshals Service’s Metro Fugitive Task Force and the Omaha and Lincoln police departments. The operation was part of a national effort developed by the Marshal’s Service to reduce gang violence by arresting violent fugitives, gang members and those who have committed violent crimes.