Urban coyotes raise concerns in Lincoln, Neb.

LINCOLN, Neb. (ABC News/KETV) – Animal control officers in Lincoln, Nebraska are stepping up patrols after complaints that coyotes are getting a little too close for comfort. One person even recorded a cellphone video of a coyote confrontation that has left some on edge.

A man was walking his dog at the time. He didn’t want to be identified, but he recorded the encounter on his phone. He and his dog retreat, but the coyote continued to follow them.

Lincoln Animal Control Director Steve Beal said the man did everything right.

“I don’t think it was in attack mode, but I do think it was, I’ll use the word brazen and not fearful of people,” Beal said.

He said animal control is they’re stepping up patrol in east and southeast Lincoln after several people reported their pets being attacked in the past month.

The city is working with Nebraska Game and Parks experts. They’ve had sightings for the last few years but they’re worried coyotes are getting used to being around people.

Neal Stenberg walks his dog almost every day.

“He’s not afraid of people, which means he comes pretty close to people,” Stenberg said.

This time of year is when coyotes give birth to pups, so they’re actively hunting.

Animal control urges the public to report sightings so they can track them down and scare them off.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make it fearful of people,” Beal said.

If that doesn’t work, Beal said they may have to resort to trapping or euthanizing coyotes.

