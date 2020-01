NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The Norfolk Police Division shared an image from a surveillance video on their Facebook page.

Authorities believe the suspects to be two black males driving a light-colored SUV.

Police now believe the skimming devices were installed on the gas pumps either Friday or Saturday last week.

Skimmers were found at Casey’s north, Casey’s west, Hy-Vee west, and Louie’s Liquor.

All skimmers have now been removed.