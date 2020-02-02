UPDATE: Authorities cancel EMA for eastern Nebraska woman

NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – UPDATE: The Endangered Missing Advisory has been canceled for Jennifer Baker.

The Nebraska State Patrol reported that Baker was found and has passed away.

PREVIOUS: Authorities are looking for a 68-year-old woman from eastern Nebraska.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated for Jennifer Baker by the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Baker is described as weighing 120 pounds and being 5-feet, 2-inches tall. She has short brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a white jacket and blue jeans.

She was last seen around 8 a.m. Saturday morning at her home. She was her way to a family member’s house that was about five miles west of Auburn, Nebraska, on Highway 136, but she never arrived. She was driving a black 2010 GMC Terrain SUV with Nebraska license plate 44-B369.

Authorities said Baker suffers from a heart condition, and dementia, is diabetic, needs medication, and has a scar on her neck.