UNL will require masks for all people on campus this fall

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Masks will be required for students, employees and visitors at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) this fall, under a policy that took effect Thursday.

The university’s Forward to Fall committee approved the requirement among other moves intended to protect those on campus from the coronavirus.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports all those on campus will be required to cover their faces with masks inside buildings and in some outdoor spaces.

People can remove masks while eating as long as they observe social distancing rules, and they won’t be required for those alone in a room or vehicle, inside their on-campus residence or while working on some research tasks.

The mask policy doesn’t apply to Memorial Stadium.

Latest Stories