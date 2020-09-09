UNL suspends sororities, fraternities over COVID-19 violations

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has suspended six sorority and fraternity chapters after photos and videos showed students in those organizations violating local public health and university policies.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the suspensions were handed down Tuesday. The chapters suspended include Alpha Omicron Phi, Alpha Xi Delta, Delta Gamma, Kappa Alpha Theta, Phi Delta Thea and Sigma Phi Epsilon.

UNL administrators learned several Greek houses had hosted large gatherings Monday, which was bid day for several sororities.

UNL officials say attendees were not wearing face coverings or observing social distancing guidelines.

