UNL fraternity temporarily closed after sexual assault report

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is suspending operations at a fraternity house during an investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

Chancellor Ronnie Green said Wednesday that Phi Gamma Delta — better known as Fiji — will be closed and all operations stopped during the investigation.

The announcement came after about 1,000 people surrounded the house Tuesday night to protest the alleged assault.

Green said Fiji was currently on probation for previous violations of university policy.

University police chief Hassan Ramzah said the assault was reported early Tuesday and the investigation is continuing.