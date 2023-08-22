COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — University of Nebraska president and leader of the four campuses statewide will be leaving Nebraska’s university system to become the next president of Ohio State University.

Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. is the current University of Nebraska system president. In a statement, Carter said his last day will be December 31, giving the Nebraska Board of Regents time to find new leadership.

He will begin his new role at Ohio State on Jan. 1, with Executive Vice President Peter Mohler serving in an acting capacity until then.

Carter has presided over a period of enrollment growth at Nebraska, including record-setting gains among underrepresented students. He launched the Nebraska Promise, a financial aid program guaranteeing full tuition coverage for low- and middle-income students, and implemented a budget that froze tuition for two years.

As president of the University of Nebraska, Carter leads the four campuses in the state.

Before overseeing the 70,000 students, faculty and staff of another Midwestern land-grant institution with a large medical center, Carter led the U.S. Naval Academy as its longest-serving superintendent since the Civil War. The retired vice admiral attended the Navy Fighter Weapons School, known as Top Gun, and he holds the national record for carrier-arrested landings with over 2,000 mishap-free landings.

In a statement, Carter said it was a “bittersweet decision” for his wife Lynda and himself, saying he learned to love Nebraska.

“In every community we’ve visited, Nebraskans have welcomed us with open arms and genuine love for their university. This is a special place, with special people, whose university is achieving great things for the state and the world,” the statement said.

University of Nebraska president Ted Carter stands on the sidelines as the Nebraska plays against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

“It has been an honor to serve among such talented, dedicated faculty and staff,” Carter said. “I am grateful to each of you for all you do for our 50,000 students and people in Nebraska and around the world. Lynda and I will always cheer for the Huskers, Mavericks, Lopers and Labs.”

Many University of Nebraska officials put out statements in support of Carter.

“Join me in thanking President Carter for his exceptional leadership at Nebraska,” UNL Chancellor Rodney D. Bennett tweeted. “He has helped the NU system build toward a brighter future. I wish him well in this new role at Ohio State and look forward to competing with him and the Buckeyes in Big Ten athletics.

The vice chancellor and director of athletics, Trev Alberts, wished Ted and Lynda Cart luck, and also said that he has confidence in campus leadership going forward.

“I have great respect and admiration for President Carter and the leadership he has provided for the University of Nebraska. Ted and I quickly made a connection during my time on the University of Nebraska-Omaha campus and have had a great relationship throughout his time in Nebraska. His leadership is also one of the primary reasons I am in my current position in Nebraska Athletics,” Alberts said.

He fills a vacancy at Ohio State left by the mid-contract resignation of President Kristina Johnson in November 2022, which has gone largely unexplained. The engineer and former undersecretary of the U.S. Department of Energy had been chancellor of New York’s public university system before she joined the Buckeyes as president in 2020. Her tenure ran through the end of last school year.

The university’s trustees voted Tuesday to name Carter president, with school leaders praising him as well-known for his strategic ingenuity and collaborative leadership style.

“President Carter brings an unparalleled combination of strategic leadership and true service, and we could not be more thrilled to welcome him and his family to Ohio State,” said board chair Hiroyuki Fujita, PhD, who chaired the Presidential Selection Subcommittee.

Carter said Ohio State is known around the globe for its research, teaching and commitment to service.

“The work being done across Ohio and beyond to shape the future of research and innovation, workforce development, the arts, health care, college affordability and college athletics is remarkable,” he said. “These are areas of particular passion for me, and I can’t wait to begin my journey as a Buckeye.”

Carter earned a bachelor’s degree from the Naval Academy in physics and oceanography and served for 38 years, receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Bronze Star. He logged more than 6,300 flying hours including during 125 combat missions in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Bosnia and Kosovo.

He and his wife, Lynda, have been married 41 years and have two adult children.