University of Nebraska plans to expand coronavirus testing

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska plans to expand its coronavirus testing in an effort to bring more students back to campus for in-person classes next semester.

President Ted Carter said Monday that the university plans to hold in-person classes in late January and may require students to get tested for COVID-19 before returning to campus to try to prevent an outbreak.

The university offered in-person classes during the fall semester in addition to online courses, and Carter says he’s pleased with how it was handled.

He said student applications for the fall 2021 semester are up 7% from where they were at the same time last year.